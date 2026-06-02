Is This the Worst Phillies Offense Ever?

Through 59 games, the Phillies are sporting their lowest batting average in franchise history and their 5th-lowest on-base percentage. How low can they go? Will it get better? On Episode 1085 of Hittin’ Season, John Stolnis of The Good Phight, Baseball Prospectus’ Justin Klugh and Liz Roscher, editor of SABR’s Baseball Research Journal, discuss why the Phils’ recent 4-2 west coast road trip to San Diego and Los Angeles felt less than great. Also, as Nick Castellanos makes his return to Philly for the first time this week, what level of booing should he expect?