    Sports In America

    Is Baseball Boring? Ask the Savannah Bananas

    Air Date: May 1, 2026 2:00 pm
    Listen 52:11

    In the last few years, Major League Baseball has been tweaking the rules in specific ways, like adding a pitch clock and making the bases bigger, all in the name of making the game faster and bringing in more fans. This week, we talk with baseball writer Molly Knight to hear how these changes are actually working.

    Then, we learn about an exhibition team that’s fundamentally changing what it means to go to a baseball game. Jared Orton is the president of the Savannah Bananas, best known for their outrageous dance moves and wild surprises on the field. What happens when an organization truly puts the fan at the center of the sporting experience? And, in a country with such rich ties to baseball, what does it take to innovate America’s pastime?

    Show Notes

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