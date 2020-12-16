Is America a “gerontocracy?”

Air Date: December 16, 2020 10:00 am
On Tuesday, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., released testimony that Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson gave to the Senate Judiciary Committee. She released the material without coordinating with committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Is the United States government too old? Joe Biden will be the oldest President sworn into office at 78, following President Trump who previously held that record at age 70. Nancy Pelosi is 80-years-old and Mitch McConnell is 78. The average age of Democrats serving in the House of Representatives is 65. Does the advanced age of our government relative to the American population affect the priorities of our elected leaders and the law that get passed? Today on the show, we’ll discuss whether we live in a “gerontocracy,” with staff writer for The New RepublicALEX SHEPHARD, and ABBY KIESA, deputy director of Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement. Then, The Wall Street Journal recently published an op-ed suggesting that First Lady-elect Jill Biden drop the honorific of “Doctor” from her name because she is not a medical doctor. Joining us to comment on the article and the subsequent controversy will be The Washington Post’s MONICA HESSE.

