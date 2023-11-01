Investigating An Asteroid, Comedian Nicole Byer, New Jersey Election Update

NASA’s Osiris-REx spacecraft collected samples from a 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid called Bennu, and now, those samples have made their way back to Earth for analysis. Rowan University’s Harold Connelly, who’s leading the research into the spacecraft’s sample, joins Studio 2 to talk about what these ancient space rocks are revealing about our solar system’s earliest days.

Standup comedian, television and podcast host Nicole Byer is an expert when it comes to dating. For the past five years, she has interviewed celebrities and ex-dates on her quest to answer the question,“Why Won’t You Date Me?” She joins us to talk about the struggle of finding the right partner, the beauty of self-love and the magic of therapy.

It looks like New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy may be gearing up for a Senate run, though Bob Menendez has not resigned. Andy Kim’s already announced his plans to run, and he’s had some fundraising success so far. NJ Advance Media’s Brent Johnson joins us to talk New Jersey politics, including Republicans efforts to make inroads in next week’s election in a number of hotly contested seats.