Inside the Boom of Urgent Care: How It’s Changing American Medicine

The number of urgent care centers in the U.S. has doubled over the past decade, and it isn’t hard to see why — they fill a void in the market. Urgent care offers quick and convenient access to medical care when patients can’t get an appointment to see their primary care doctor, but their issue doesn’t seem to warrant an ER visit. But the rapid rise of urgent care has come with some growing pains — questions over the quality of care, and how they’re affecting doctor-patient relationships.

On this episode, we explore the rise of urgent care. We hear about what draws providers to urgent care, and how they feel about the work; the role of private equity funding; and why some specialty care providers are borrowing from this model.

Also Heard: