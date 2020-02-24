    Indra Nooyi

    Air Date: February 24, 2020
    DAVOS/SWITZERLAND, 28JAN10 - Indra Nooyi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, PepsiCo, USA; Member of the Foundation Board of the World Economic Forum; Global Agenda Council on the Role of Business is captured during the session 'State Leadership: An Opportunity for Global Action' at the Congress Centre at the Annual Meeting 2010 of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 28, 2010.

    Indra Nooyi is a business executive named as one of the world’s most powerful women by Forbes, Fortune, The Wall Street Journal and other publications.

    Born in India in 1955, she earned an MBA from Yale and made a series of upward career moves at various large corporations such as Johnson & Johnson and Motorola before joining PepsiCo in 1994. That Fortune 500 company made Nooyi its first woman CEO in 2006. She led a global strategy that more than doubled annual net profit while redirecting PepsiCo toward different food options, sustainability, and greater focus on human needs.

    Now an Amazon board member, this wife and mother of two daughters has been open about the difficulty of work-life balance, stressing that women can’t “have it all” without a network of support. Indra Nooyi is the first woman to endow a deanship at Yale’s business school.

