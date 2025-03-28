    In the Zone – Joan Herget Cello

    Joan Herget is on a mission to live in the zone and surround herself with the best musicians. On this episode of On Stage at Curtis she takes us into her world.

    Air Date: March 28, 2025

    On this episode of On Stage at Curtis we meet Joan Herget a Canadian Cellist taking over Philadelphia. Joan is on a mission to live in the zone and surround herself with the best of the best musicians. She has an intense love for classical music and really respects the groundwork created by the Curtis Institute of Music.

