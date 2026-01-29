    How Women Rewrote the Declaration

    Women used the Declaration’s language to demand rights they were denied.

    Air Date: January 28, 2026

    Women were not the intended audience of the Declaration of Independence, but they refused to treat it as a finished document. They used its promise of equality to question exclusion and to press the nation to live up to its own words.

