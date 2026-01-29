How Women Rewrote the Declaration
Women used the Declaration’s language to demand rights they were denied.
Women were not the intended audience of the Declaration of Independence, but they refused to treat it as a finished document. They used its promise of equality to question exclusion and to press the nation to live up to its own words.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.