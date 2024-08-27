How War Has Impacted Our Food
War can have a huge impact on how and what we eat. From chicory coffee, to Spam, to M&M’s, many beloved ingredients, snacks, and dishes have come about due to war. And some wartime cooking tips might still be useful today!
Delishtory brings you a tasty exploration into our favorite food obsessions. It’s delicious, it’s history – it’s Delishtory!
Kae Lani Palmisano is an Emmy Award-Winning television host, food and travel writer, recipe developer and home cook who loves to explore the journey that food takes to get to the plate.
