“When Everything’s Better”

Hot Club Philly’s single “When Everything’s Better” is a Blue Note records style instrumental, written by violinist Joseph Arnold with some help from Barry Wahrhaftig. They recorded both pieces for their last CD “Gypsy – Americana,” which was released in March of 2020. The full list of players on “When Everything’s Better” include Dylan Taylor on bass, Joseph Arnold on violin, and Barry Wahrhaftig on guitars.