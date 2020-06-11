Donate

    Hidden History

    Air Date: June 11, 2020

    Explore important and often overlooked stories in American history – stories that have resonance with today’s struggles for equality and justice. Meet the little known revolutionary abolitionist who condemned slavery long before his peers. ​Explore the vast African American collection at the country’s oldest lending library. Take an unprecedented look into the lives of caretakers of some of Philadelphia’s historic homes. Plus, learn how the South Asian American Digital Archive is pushing for a more inclusive understanding of our past and present.

    Brought to you by Movers & Makers

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate