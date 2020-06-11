Hidden History

Explore important and often overlooked stories in American history – stories that have resonance with today’s struggles for equality and justice. Meet the little known revolutionary abolitionist who condemned slavery long before his peers. ​Explore the vast African American collection at the country’s oldest lending library. Take an unprecedented look into the lives of caretakers of some of Philadelphia’s historic homes. Plus, learn how the South Asian American Digital Archive is pushing for a more inclusive understanding of our past and present.