Hard-Working Students
From athletes to interns, hardworking students triumph and knock it out the box.
On this week’s You Oughta Know we see what it takes to compete as we highlight the Naaman’s Little League Team and Discovery Pathways Dragon Boat team. WHYY’s Pathways to Media Careers interns hone their storytelling skills by introducing us to Philadelphia City Rowing and Recycled Artists in Residency program. Plus, Fresh Air turns 50 years old.
