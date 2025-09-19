    You Oughta Know

    Hard-Working Students 

    From athletes to interns, hardworking students triumph and knock it out the box. 

    Air Date: September 19, 2025

    On this week’s You Oughta Know we see what it takes to compete as we highlight the Naaman’s Little League Team and Discovery Pathways Dragon Boat team. WHYY’s Pathways to Media Careers interns hone their storytelling skills by introducing us to Philadelphia City Rowing and Recycled Artists in Residency program. Plus, Fresh Air turns 50 years old.

