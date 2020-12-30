Donate

    Preview: Half Brothers

    Air Date: December 30, 2020

    Luis Gerardo Méndez & Connor Del Rio talk with Patrick Stoner about the unusual audition that sparked the chemistry between them that was necessary to make this comedy work.

