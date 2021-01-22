Going the Distance: Learning Pods Support Students & Caregivers

On this episode of You Oughta Know, Shirley unpacks the January 6th insurrection with New Jersey Congressman Andy Kim, who helped clean the mess at the Capitol building.

Then, a recent Sleep Apnea study leads Regina to find out more about the dangerous condition that effects more than 18 million Americans. She speaks with Cardiology Specialist, Dr. Shehzad Malik, about the growing need for healthcare professionals to proactively assess if someone has sleep apnea, regardless of age or body type.

Next, we head to Wilmington to learn about the WAVE Learning System, an educational equity program that supports students with working parents. At WAVE, small groups of students are paired with an adult learning guide who helps with online coursework in a safe, supportive environment.

Since 2016, Jessica Wescott and her organization Planting to Feed have been growing fresh food to support those facing food insecurity and homelessness. To reach more individuals safely during the pandemic, Wescott placed a permanent community fridge at Wilmington’s Kingswood Community Center.

Then, Shirley invites us into her kitchen to test out her natural oven cleaner that won’t leave your oven smelling like harsh chemicals.

Plus, don’t miss the vibrant Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble from Camden’s Unity Community Center, where art and discipline meet to celebrate culture and bring the community together.