Giving Tree: Volunteers Glean to Support Food-Insecure Families

On this episode of You Oughta Know we head to New Jersey, where Farmers Against Hunger volunteers are gleaning for surplus crops to help families in need. Then, WHYY’s Check, Please! Philly host Kae Lani Palmisano shares her new-found love of fermentation and demonstrates how to pickle your own jalapeños. Students from the All City Orchestra Academy practiced and performed virtually this summer, culminating with a performance of Farandole from Georges Bizet’s L’Arlésienne Suite No. 2, conducted by Yannick Nezet-Seguin. It’s not too late to get your hands on a bicycle this summer thanks to the Collingswood Bike Share, whose sustainable model allows members to keep their bike for a year! Plus, Shirley boards a privateer ship at the Museum of the American Revolution and learns to make a whirligig.