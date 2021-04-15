Getting back to the garden
After a seemingly endless winter, signs of spring are finally sprouting throughout the region. Whether you’re looking for tips to control pests, build a raised bed, incorporate native plants, or start a food garden, it’s time to turn your attention outdoors as the days get longer and warmer. Here to help is Harvard researcher, Sankofa Community farmer, and founder of Land Based Jawns, ASHLEY GRIPPER along with ERIN KINLEY, the Master Gardener Coordinator at the Penn State Extension. OWEN TAYLOR, founder of Truelove Seeds, will also join to discuss seed keeping.