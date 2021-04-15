Getting back to the garden

Air Date: April 15, 2021
seedlings

Seedlings (Kenny Cooper/WHYY)

After a seemingly endless winter, signs of spring are finally sprouting throughout the region. Whether you’re looking for tips to control pests, build a raised bed, incorporate native plants, or start a food garden, it’s time to turn your attention outdoors as the days get longer and warmer. Here to help is Harvard researcher, Sankofa Community farmer, and founder of Land Based Jawns, ASHLEY GRIPPER along with ERIN KINLEY, the Master Gardener Coordinator at the Penn State Extension. OWEN TAYLOR, founder of Truelove Seeds, will also join to discuss seed keeping.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate