Gaza ceasefire deal: roadmap for lasting peace?

Hamas released the 20 living Israeli hostages today after two years in captivity, marking a significant step in the ceasefire agreement. Israel released more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners included in the deal. Scenes of emotional reunions were seen across Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank. Humanitarian aid also began flowing into the battered Gaza Strip. This marks the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

President Donald Trump declared “the end of a war” and what he called “a historic dawn for the Middle East” this morning in an address before the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. So far, the truce he helped broker appears to be holding.

Following his speech, Trump traveled to Egypt for a peace summit with leaders from Turkey, Jordan, Britain, Germany, France, and Italy. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas attended; Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, did not participate.

Despite widespread relief with the ceasefire, many uncertainties remain. Key aspects of the 20-point peace framework are still unclear: How will Gaza be rebuilt? What steps will be taken to disarm Hamas? Will Israel withdraw its forces — and if so, on what timeline? And who will govern Gaza going forward?

Today, we examine the ceasefire deal, what it could mean for both Israelis and Palestinians, and explore the unresolved challenges ahead. We’ll also hear reactions from Jewish and Palestinian community members in our region.

Guests:

Robin Wright, contributing writer and columnist at The New Yorker. She has covered the Middle East for half a century and is the author of several books on the region.

Michael Balaban, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia

Jude Husein, founder of Philadelphia Palestine Day