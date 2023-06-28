Donate

Game Show History, An Embattled Philly Church, New Music Roundup

The history of broadcast game shows...do they have a future? Plus, a local church congregation and pastor in court, and music recommendations for your summer playlist.

Air Date: June 28, 2023 12:00 pm
What's My Line. From left panel members are: Dorothy Kilgallen, Bennett Cerf, Arlene Francis, and Hal Block. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

What's My Line. From left panel members are: Dorothy Kilgallen, Bennett Cerf, Arlene Francis, and Hal Block. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

A Philadelphia pastor and several church members are at the center of a Pa. Superior Court case. Billy Penn reporter Meir Rinde joins us to talk about the congregation’s bitter battle over allegedly questionable ethics and a century-old building in the city’s most gentrified neighborhood.

TV critic David Bianculli digs into the history — and future— of game shows, from What’s My Line and The $64,000 Question, to the latest iteration of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune as longtime host Pat Sajak retires.

Studio 2 music correspondent Amir Richardson has new recommendations for your summer playlists that include local artists you don’t want to miss.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Studio 2

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate