Game Show History, An Embattled Philly Church, New Music Roundup

A Philadelphia pastor and several church members are at the center of a Pa. Superior Court case. Billy Penn reporter Meir Rinde joins us to talk about the congregation’s bitter battle over allegedly questionable ethics and a century-old building in the city’s most gentrified neighborhood.

TV critic David Bianculli digs into the history — and future— of game shows, from What’s My Line and The $64,000 Question, to the latest iteration of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune as longtime host Pat Sajak retires.

Studio 2 music correspondent Amir Richardson has new recommendations for your summer playlists that include local artists you don’t want to miss.