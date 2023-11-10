Foster Puppies Help Delaware Students Become Better Readers
Puppies in the Classroom, Electric Factory, Women in Science & more!
Next on You Oughta Know, find out how some first graders are becoming better readers with puppies in the classroom. Celebrate 50 years of Electric Factory. Learn about women in science who have overcome obstacles to achieve breakthroughs. Discover the work of Minerva Parker Nichols, America’s first independent woman architect. Sink your teeth into mouthwatering favorites from Brunchaholics.
