    For Your Information

    Air Date: August 12, 2021

    Meet the next generation of video journalists and documentary filmmakers, sharing stories that connect us with each other, and history.

    Brought to you by Young Creators Studio

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate