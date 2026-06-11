    Sports In America

    For Roger Bennett, Soccer’s ‘A Pleasure that Hurts’

    Air Date: June 12, 2026 2:00 pm
    Listen 50:33

    The 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup officially kicks off this week and for the first time it will be hosted by three countries across North America. First, we preview the epic tournament with global soccer reporter Meg Swanick to learn what we can expect from this year’s Cup, the key players to watch, and which country is likely to take home the title.

    Then, we’ll sit down with one of the most influential voices in sports, a man who’s been at the forefront of bringing soccer to American audiences. Roger Bennett is a British-American journalist and founder of Men In Blazers, the largest independent soccer media network in North America. We’ll hear about his latest book, We Are the World (Cup): A Personal History of the World’s Greatest Sporting Event, where he shares his favorite memories from World Cups past and the ways soccer tournaments can help unite a divided world.

    Show Notes

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