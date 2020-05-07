Flutist and Pianist Mysterious Sounds

Flutist Jihoo Yu performs a composition from French composer André Jolivet and pianist Junhui Chen performs Schumann’s dance pieces inspired by famous novelist Jean Paul’s book Flegeljahre (The Awkward Age).

Jolivet: Chant de Linos

Jihoo Yu, flute; Hugh Sung, piano

Chant de Linos written for a Conservatoire de Paris competition by French composer André Jolivet in 1944. Jihoo describes the atmosphere of the piece constantly changing.

Schumann: Papillons, Op. 2

Junhui Chen, piano

German writer Jean Paul Richter influenced Robert Schumann with Papillons, Op. 2. There is a correlation in Schumann’s Op. 2 Papillons and the concluding chapter of Jean Paul novel Flegeljahre where everyone is dancing during a masked ball.