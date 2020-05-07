    Flutist and Pianist Mysterious Sounds

    Air Date: May 7, 2020

    Flutist Jihoo Yu performs a composition from French composer André Jolivet and pianist Junhui Chen performs Schumann’s dance pieces inspired by famous novelist Jean Paul’s book Flegeljahre (The Awkward Age).

    Jolivet: Chant de Linos
    Jihoo Yu, flute; Hugh Sung, piano
    Chant de Linos written for a Conservatoire de Paris competition by French composer André Jolivet in 1944. Jihoo describes the atmosphere of the piece constantly changing.

    Schumann: Papillons, Op. 2
    Junhui Chen, piano
    German writer Jean Paul Richter influenced Robert Schumann with Papillons, Op. 2. There is a correlation in Schumann’s Op. 2 Papillons and the concluding chapter of Jean Paul novel Flegeljahre where everyone is dancing during a masked ball.

    Brought to you by On Stage at Curtis

    Experience student recitals by today's finest young classical musicians on the stage of Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.

