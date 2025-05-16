    Finding the Key – Isabella Isza Wu – Organ

    Air Date: May 16, 2025

    Pursing her Master’s in Organ Performance, allowed her to take a role at the world’s largest fully functioning pipe organ the Macy’s Wanamaker Organ. Featured as a soloist at several venues. Longwood Gardens, Ocean Grove Auditorium, Overture Hall and the AGO Midwest Regional Convention. Known to many as Isza, she studies Organ with Alan Morrison, Harpsichord with Leon Schellhase and Improvisation with Jeffrey Brillhart.

