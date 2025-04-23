Finding Strength and Beauty in Muscles

As the doors of the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City were opening, Bonnie Tsui sprinted past the lines of tourists and through the galleries to the Sistine Chapel. Tsui, a college student at the time and budding artist, wanted to experience Michelangelo’s famous frescoes alone for 10 minutes. She laid on the floor, looked up at the ceiling and cried. Seeing the beautiful, muscular bodies reminded Tsui of her father, an artist, who had taught her an appreciation for both muscles and beauty at a young age. It’s just one of many stories the best-selling author and journalist weaves through her new book, “On Muscle: The Stuff That Moves Us and Why it Matters.” On this episode, Tsui joins host Maiken Scott for a conversation about the importance of strength, muscles and being comfortable in one’s own body, especially as we age.