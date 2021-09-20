Extra: A Special Announcement

Extra: A Special AnnouncementListen 10:08
Big News! Drop everything and pay attention to this right away! Set your expectations to maximum!
All Things Considered is the most listened-to, afternoon drive-time, news radio program in the country. Each show consists of the biggest stories of the day, thoughtful commentaries, and insightful features brought alive through sound.
Big News! Drop everything and pay attention to this right away! Set your expectations to maximum!
Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal