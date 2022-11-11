    Evan Gray: Vocals Colors Dark Yet Smooth and Warm

    Air Date: November 10, 2022

    Evan Gray performs the song cycle for voice and piano Winterreise D 911 by Franz Schubert. This song cycle tells a story of a lonely traveler who ventures out on a journey to rid himself of his lost love. There are 24 songs in the cycle. Evan highlights five songs from the cycle.

    Experience student recitals by today's finest young classical musicians on the stage of Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.

