Evan Gray: Vocals Colors Dark Yet Smooth and Warm
Evan Gray performs the song cycle for voice and piano Winterreise D 911 by Franz Schubert. This song cycle tells a story of a lonely traveler who ventures out on a journey to rid himself of his lost love. There are 24 songs in the cycle. Evan highlights five songs from the cycle.
