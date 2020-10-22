Donate

    Escape the City: Andalusia Historic House, Gardens & Arboretum

    Air Date: October 22, 2020

    On this episode of You Oughta Know Shirley heads to the University of Delaware to find out just how dangerous Spotted Lantern Flies are for the local habitat, Katrina Boyer of the Pennsylvania Department of Banking & Securities explains to how differentiate a scam from a robocall, and Maggie Bush of the League of Women Voters helps answer questions about mail-in voting. Then, we tour one of the region’s hidden gems, The Andalusia Historic House, Gardens and Arboretum, once an escape from the yellow fever epidemic plaguing Philadelphia over 200 years ago. In Wilmington, West Side Grows is using the power of art to connect the communities that border I-95 with a sense of vibrancy and fun. Then, MossRehab’s Julie Hensler-Cullen stresses the importance of people-first language and disability etiquette. Plus, don’t miss a spooky, candle-lit ghost tour of Old City!

