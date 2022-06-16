    Ep. 4: Our streets

    Air Date: June 16, 2022
    Listen 30:29

    What does it take to rebuild a community in real time? On this episode, we’re going to zoom into the process. You’ll meet the diverse group of organizers that’s trying to reclaim Pride and create a new event. You’ll hear about their struggles and their triumphs — and ultimately, their plans for Pride. An LGBTQ organizer from another city weighs in. And then, we hear about yet another violent incident in Philadelphia’s Gayborhood, which made the group rethink everything.

    Brought to you by March On: The Fight for Pride

