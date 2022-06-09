    Ep. 3: Who is Franny?

    Air Date: June 9, 2022
    Listen 29:11

    It’s time to answer one of the most important questions in this story: Who is Franny Price? The LGBTQ community is polarized on this one. Some people say the former head of Philly Pride Presents hoarded control, and left the city hanging without a Pride festival instead of responding to their calls for change. But others say that for decades, she worked hard to make a humble celebration into an empire. On this episode, we’ll try to get to the truth of Franny. We’ll unpack her history in Philadelphia’s Gayborhood, and her vision for Pride. You’ll hear from some of her closest friends and allies — and figure out what to make of the woman who ran Philly Pride for decades.

    Brought to you by March On: The Fight for Pride

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate