Entrepreneurs Giving Back

In this episode of You Oughta Know, we meet several entrepreneurs who are committed to serving others. The owner of My Fair Trade Lady in Haddon Heights, NJ sells fair-trade products from around the world. The Philadelphia founder of Rap Snacks is showing young people how to start and run their own businesses. And Anethum Jewelry is turning heads in Hollywood while supporting charitable causes. Plus, the sugar angels of Icing Smiles are bringing joy to children facing serious illnesses.