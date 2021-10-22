    Entrepreneurs Giving Back

    Air Date: October 22, 2021

    In this episode of You Oughta Know, we meet several entrepreneurs who are committed to serving others. The owner of My Fair Trade Lady in Haddon Heights, NJ sells fair-trade products from around the world. The Philadelphia founder of Rap Snacks is showing young people how to start and run their own businesses. And Anethum Jewelry is turning heads in Hollywood while supporting charitable causes. Plus, the sugar angels of Icing Smiles are bringing joy to children facing serious illnesses.

    Brought to you by You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know logo

    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate