Ending hair discrimination

Air Date: October 2, 2020 10:00 am
Sisters Shelly Smith, back, and Glynnis Smith, right, braid hair for Bridget Dunmore, left, and Alicia McGee, front at their salon, Braid Heaven, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 in Kansas City, Kan. Legislators are considering whether to revise their states' anti-discrimination laws to ban bias in housing, employment and public accommodations based on hairstyles

Sisters Shelly Smith, back, and Glynnis Smith, right, braid hair for Bridget Dunmore, left, and Alicia McGee, front at their salon, Braid Heaven, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 in Kansas City, Kan. Legislators are considering whether to revise their states' anti-discrimination laws to ban bias in housing, employment and public accommodations based on hairstyles "historically associated with race" such as braids, locs and twists. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Afros, braids, twists, and dreadlocks — the U.S. House recently passed a bill that bans discrimination based on hair style in the workplace and in schools. The CROWN Act, which stands for Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, now moves to the Senate. But seven states, including New Jersey, have already passed similar laws, and Pennsylvania is currently debating legislation. This hour, we talk about race-based hair discrimination that usually targets Black Americans and why these laws are necessary. We’re joined by Drexel University law professor WENDY GREENE, who has been involved in writing the CROWN Act, and Temple University professor LORI THARPS, co-author of Hair Story: Untangling the Roots of Black Hair in America. Also joining us is State Representative JOANNA MCCLINTON, who represents the 191st District of Delaware and Philadelphia counties.

