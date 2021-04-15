President Biden has announced that the U.S. will be withdrawing all troops from Afghanistan by September 11th, ending America’s longest war. Today on the show we’ll talk about what military presence in Afghanistan has, and hasn’t, accomplished, and what will be the result of withdraw from a military standpoint, and from the standpoint of Afghan peace and stability. Joining us is PHYLLIS BENNIS, Fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies, and WESLEY MORGAN, a foreign correspondent and author of The Hardest Place: The American Military Adrift in Afghanistan’s Pech Valley. And we’ll talk with NILOFAR SAKHI, a lecturer at George Washington University about how this decision could impact women’s rights in Afghanistan.