Ending America’s longest war

Air Date: April 15, 2021 10:00 am
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2011 file photo, US soldiers sit beneath an American flag just raised to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at Forward Operating Base Bostick in Kunar province. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

President Biden has announced that the U.S. will be withdrawing all troops from Afghanistan by September 11th, ending America’s longest war. Today on the show we’ll talk about what military presence in Afghanistan has, and hasn’t, accomplished, and what will be the result of withdraw from a military standpoint, and from the standpoint of Afghan peace and stability. Joining us is PHYLLIS BENNIS, Fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies, and WESLEY MORGAN, a foreign correspondent and author of The Hardest Place: The American Military Adrift in Afghanistan’s Pech Valley. And we’ll talk with NILOFAR SAKHI, a lecturer at George Washington University about how this decision could impact women’s rights in Afghanistan.

