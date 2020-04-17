Happy International Haiku Poetry Day

    Emotions in the Music

    Air Date: April 17, 2020

    Ray Ushikubo is doing something that has not happened in more than a decade, he is a double major at the Curtis Institute of Music. Entering Curtis in 2018 and majoring in both piano and violin. He started playing the piano at age five and the violin at six. He believes music is all about emotions and he aims to show emotion through his music.

    Chopin: Sonata No. 3 in B minor, Op.58
    Ray Ushikubo, piano
    Composed in 1844, Sonata No. 3 in B minor, Op. 58 is the last of Chopin’s piano sonatas. This sonata is a substantial piece of work and is one Chopin’s most difficult compositions technically and musically. The movements are: Allegro maestoso; Scherzo: Molto vivace; Largo and Finale: Presto non tanto.

    On Stage at Curtis

    On Stage at Curtis

    Experience student recitals by today's finest young classical musicians on the stage of Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.

