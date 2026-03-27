    You Oughta Know

    Embracing Change

    On this week’s YOK, stories of change, courage, and exciting new ventures.

    Air Date: March 27, 2026

    This week’s You Oughta Know is about embracing change. We begin with a story about the owner of Bar Palmina and her zero-proof bar that’s catering to alcohol free drinkers. Turning tragedy into a force for change is how Amanda Parezo became an advocate for people with disabilities. After more than 3 decades, the Metropolitan Bakery closes its doors. We talk with one of the co-owners about this decision. A Skippack woman changed her life by pursing her dream of opening the Blossom Cafe. Meet the friends who charted a new course by betting on their skills an opening the Sidewalk Store. Plus, WHYY’s Arts & Culture reporter Peter Crimmins and videographer Emma Lee take us back in time to when Native American Statehood nearly became a reality.

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