    Electoral College

    Air Date: January 20, 2021
    the United States Constitution

    This photo made available by the U.S. National Archives shows the first page of the United States Constitution. (National Archives via AP)

    The Electoral College was designed by the framers of the Constitution to balance the power of the popular vote. Gloria describes the often-mysterious process of certifying votes for the U.S. Presidential election.   

    Brought to you by Your Democracy

    Your Democracy

    In Your Democracy, we explore how the Constitution holds up against the complexities of 21st century American life in ways the framers could not have foretold.

