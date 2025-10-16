Doro Bet, Dog and Bull, Enswell

Three Philly locals sit down at the table to talk comfort food. We hit Doro Bet, a West Philly Ethiopian fried chicken joint, Dog and Bull Taphouse, a Croyden-area pub slinging fully loaded burgers, and Center City’s Enswell, a chic coffee house turned cocktail bar. The chicken is crispy, the beer is cold, and the coffee is roasted in-house only on Check, Please! Philly.