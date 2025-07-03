Day 3 of Philly’s trash strike

Municipal workers in the largest union in Philadelphia are on strike. Pools and libraries are closed, recreation centers have reduced hours, and there are delays at the departments of water and public health. But the top concern for most residents – and the most visible sign of the work stoppage, is the trash that is starting to pile up in dumpsters and on sidewalks around the city.

Sanitation workers in AFSCME District Council 33 are at a stalemate with Mayor Cherelle Parker over wages. The city has offered a more than 13% pay increase over four years, but union members say the proposal doesn’t keep up with the cost of living or allow them to save. Parker says the contract is fair and fiscally responsible but workers want more.

The fight has been ugly. Union members are accused of blocking the entrance to city-designated sanitation centers and a water treatment plant. At least one worker has been arrested for tire-slashing, and police say they continue to receive complaints about vandalism and intimidation. Can the union’s leverage tactics win them a better deal? How willing is Parker to stand firm? As neighborhoods begin to overflow with heaps of trash – and possibly roaches and rats — residents are stuck in the middle debating how to react.

On this episode of Studio 2, we’ll get the latest on the municipal workers strike, its impact so far, and how residents are coping and the city’s response.

Guests:

Tom MacDonald – Reporter for WHYY News

Terrill Haigler – Former sanitation worker also known as Ya Fav Trashman

Greg Boulware – President of AFSCME District Council 33