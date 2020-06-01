“In the Event of (Falling Out)”

David Bakey is a modern fingerstyle guitarist based out of Gloucester City, NJ. His debut album, released March of 2018, reached number 1 on the iTunes World Music Chart and in the top 10 on the Billboard New Age Chart the day it was released. While maintaining a solo career David is also a professional touring guitarist who has toured all throughout the United States, UK, Canada and Australia with artist such as Celtic Thunder, Damian McGinty and many more.