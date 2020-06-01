Donate

    David Bakey

    Air Date: June 1, 2020

    “In the Event of (Falling Out)”

    David Bakey is a modern fingerstyle guitarist based out of Gloucester City, NJ. His debut album, released March of 2018, reached number 1 on the iTunes World Music Chart and in the top 10 on the Billboard New Age Chart the day it was released. While maintaining a solo career David is also a professional touring guitarist who has toured all throughout the United States, UK, Canada and Australia with artist such as Celtic Thunder, Damian McGinty and many more.

    Brought to you by House Concert Series

