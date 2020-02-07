Cut from the Same Cloth: Co-working for Fashion Designers

Hosts Shirley Min and Kae Lani Palmisano take you inside a Delaware County kitchen cooking up stuffed calamari; an open studio co-working space for sewers; an “oasis of the West” in New Jersey where country line dancing takes center stage, and to Philadelphia’s first board game cafe. Plus, get a behind-the-scenes look at how the Philadelphia Auto Show is set up! Fun fact: the Pennsylvania Convention Center uses enough red carpet at the Auto Show to fill 350 average American homes!