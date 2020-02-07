    Cut from the Same Cloth: Co-working for Fashion Designers

    Air Date: February 6, 2020

    Hosts Shirley Min and Kae Lani Palmisano take you inside a Delaware County kitchen cooking up stuffed calamari; an open studio co-working space for sewers; an “oasis of the West” in New Jersey where country line dancing takes center stage, and to Philadelphia’s first board game cafe. Plus, get a behind-the-scenes look at how the Philadelphia Auto Show is set up! Fun fact: the Pennsylvania Convention Center uses enough red carpet at the Auto Show to fill 350 average American homes!

    Brought to you by You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know logo

    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

