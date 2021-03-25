    Cultural Preservation

    Air Date: March 25, 2021

    Meet the Movers & Makers reflecting on cultural values and honoring tradition in our region. Cory Ridgeway of the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape designs regalia for her family and tribe members, the Palizzi Social Club continues their century-long legacy of great Italian food with a brand-new cookbook, Philadelphia’s Chinatown looks back at the COVID-19 pandemic and the struggle to preserve the area’s cultural infrastructure and identity. Plus, Eden Cemetery, a historic resting place for several generations of African Americans.

