Cristopher Sanchez and the Phillies Roughed Up In Kansas City

Cristopher Sanchez, the Phillies’ ace, suffered the worst start of his career in a 15-1 loss to the Royals on Monday. Are the Phils running out of gas with the All Star Game just a week away? John Stolnis of The Good Phight, Liz Roscher of SABR’s Baseball Research Journals and Baseball Prospectus’ Justin Klugh recap a disappointing weekend in KC, discuss Trea Turner’s future at shortstop, and analyze the All Star rosters, with five Phillies making the squad. Will Zack Wheeler find a way onto the team?