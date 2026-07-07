Cristopher Sanchez and the Phillies Roughed Up In Kansas City
Are the Phillies running out of steam? John Stolnis, Liz Roscher, and Justin Klugh break down the Royals series, Trea Turner’s defense, and the All-Star roster.Listen 47:07
Cristopher Sanchez, the Phillies’ ace, suffered the worst start of his career in a 15-1 loss to the Royals on Monday. Are the Phils running out of gas with the All Star Game just a week away? John Stolnis of The Good Phight, Liz Roscher of SABR’s Baseball Research Journals and Baseball Prospectus’ Justin Klugh recap a disappointing weekend in KC, discuss Trea Turner’s future at shortstop, and analyze the All Star rosters, with five Phillies making the squad. Will Zack Wheeler find a way onto the team?
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