Almost 65% of Philadelphia’s adult residents are fully vaccinated, and some experts think the recent FDA approval of the Pfizer Covid-19 shot could boost vaccination rates across the country. With infections and hospitalizations continuing to rise, the city has reinstituted indoor mask mandates, but the question of vaccine requirements remains up in the air. As small businesses try to bounce back, students return to school and we head towards cooler weather, Acting Health Commissioner DR. CHERYL BETTIGOLE joins us with an update on current health protocols. And, in their new podcast, WHYY Reporters NINA FELDMAN, MAX MARIN and ALAN YU tell the story of a 22-year-old with no healthcare experience who talked his way into a COVID-19 vaccine deal that ultimately imploded. They join us to discuss Philly Fighting Covid, the subject of Half Vaxxed, premiering Wednesday August 25th.