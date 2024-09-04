Where to draw the line between church and state

The first prayer in Congress happened 250 years ago in Philadelphia amongst mostly Christian lawmakers. Since then, the debate over the separation of church and state has only intensified nationally. Some say the First Amendment undeniably prevents any overlap between religion and law, others argue the divide is a myth, that the United States is inherently nonsecular. From leading a prayer on the football field, to keeping “under God” in the Pledge of Allegiance, swearing on the Bible or teaching it in Oklahoma middle schools, where do you draw the line between church and state? Our guests include Rachel Laser, the president and CEO of Americans United, and Temple University’s David Kruger, co-editor of the Journal of Ecumenical Studies, Judge Cheryl Allen, of counsel at the Pennsylvania Family Institute, David Krueger, executive director of the Dialogue Institute based at Temple University and Reverend Naomi Washington-Leapheart, preacher, professor and writer.

If you would like to hear more about this topic, Carpenters’ Hall is hosting a discussion with nine faith leaders on September 5, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. at the American Philosophical Society: Benjamin Franklin Hall, 427 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

And, on September 7, 2024, at 11 a.m. you can witness a public reading of the First Congressional Prayer at Carpenters’ Hall.