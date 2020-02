Compositions 200 Years Apart

Experience the works of two composers born two-centuries apart, Austrian composer Joseph Haydn born 1732 and Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki born 1933.

Haydn: Sonata in C major, Hob. XVI:50

Ying Li, piano

Austrian composer Joseph Haydn wrote Sonata in C major, Hob. XVI:50 in 1794. This Sonata is the least well-known Sonatas written by Haydn and it has three very simple movements: Allegro, Adagio and Allegro molto.

Penderecki: Cadenza

Hae Sue Lee, viola

Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki wrote Cadenza for solo viola in 1984. It was originally written to play with Penderecki Viola Concerto but people continued to play it by itself, as a result it is called Cadenza.