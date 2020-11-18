Preview: Come Away
David Oyelowo talks with Patrick Stoner about keeping his own inner child alive while working with young actors in the origin story of Neverland and Wonderland.
A thought provoking, engaging and timely show that tackles wide ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley, the nation and beyond. The program welcomes your phone calls during the morning live broadcast at 1-888-477-9499.
David Oyelowo talks with Patrick Stoner about keeping his own inner child alive while working with young actors in the origin story of Neverland and Wonderland.
Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal