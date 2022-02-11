Celebrate Black History Month with Philadelphia Historic African American Tours

On this episode of You Oughta Know, explore the rich African American history of Philadelphia with a tour by a local expert. Find out how a former Eagle is empowering people to Make the World Better through community revitalization projects. Meet one of Philadelphia’s Good Souls and find out how to nominate your pick. Learn how the Returning Wardrobe program is helping formerly incarcerated people get back into the workforce. And discover the accordion’s rich history at a local shop.