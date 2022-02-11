    Celebrate Black History Month with Philadelphia Historic African American Tours

    Air Date: February 11, 2022

    On this episode of You Oughta Know, explore the rich African American history of Philadelphia with a tour by a local expert. Find out how a former Eagle is empowering people to Make the World Better through community revitalization projects. Meet one of Philadelphia’s Good Souls and find out how to nominate your pick. Learn how the Returning Wardrobe program is helping formerly incarcerated people get back into the workforce. And discover the accordion’s rich history at a local shop.

    Brought to you by You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know logo

    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate