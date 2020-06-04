Donate

Will there be police reform in the wake of George Floyd’s killing?

Air Date: June 3, 2020
Motorists are ordered to the ground

Motorists are ordered to the ground from their vehicle by police during a protest on South Washington Street in Minneapolis on Sunday. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (John Minchillo/AP)

In the days since George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police officers, there have been protests across the country calling for an end to racist police practices. Now, with so many incidences of police violence against Black Americans, many are asking why are we here again? In today’s hour, we look at why police reform is so difficult and why police departments have been resistant to change. We start off with Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner about what he sees as the future of policing. Then, we look at police reform and civil rights with St. Thomas University law professor Donald Tibbs and Tracie Keesee, veteran of the Denver Police Department and co-founder and Senior Vice President of Justice Initiatives at the Center for Policing Equity.

