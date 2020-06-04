Will there be police reform in the wake of George Floyd’s killing?

In the days since George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police officers, there have been protests across the country calling for an end to racist police practices. Now, with so many incidences of police violence against Black Americans, many are asking why are we here again? In today’s hour, we look at why police reform is so difficult and why police departments have been resistant to change. We start off with Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner about what he sees as the future of policing. Then, we look at police reform and civil rights with St. Thomas University law professor Donald Tibbs and Tracie Keesee, veteran of the Denver Police Department and co-founder and Senior Vice President of Justice Initiatives at the Center for Policing Equity.