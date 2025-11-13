Cafe Nhan, A Truck Called Sandoz, The Mercury Cafe
This week we try a contender for Philly’s best bowl of pho, a super casual, super flavorful West Philly sandwich truck, and a homey Delaware teahouse and cafe.
Kae Lani and three Check, Please! guests meet up at the table to talk casual eats from an uber-authentic Vietnamese spot in South Philly to a food truck in West Philly slinging stick-to-your-ribs fare, to finally a teahouse and cafe with a packed calendar of local musicians. Find your next favorite spot only on Check, Please! Philly.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.