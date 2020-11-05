Bringing Characters to Life: Lindsey Reynolds

Soprano Lindsey Reynolds (Vocal Studies ’20) is currently pursuing her Master of Music degree at the Curtis Institute of Music. She uses words, music and drama to tell stories in a remarkable way.

Her storytelling comes to life through song when she performs “A Dream in the Summer Night,” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and we get a look at her performance as Miss Wordsworth in Benjamin Britten’s Albert Herring performed by Curtis Opera Theatre.

In addition, she performs “Give Me No Body Without Your Soul” from “Blue Steel,” by William Grant Still. William Grant Still is referred to as the “Dean of Afro-American Composers.”