    Bringing Characters to Life: Lindsey Reynolds

    Air Date: November 5, 2020

    Soprano Lindsey Reynolds (Vocal Studies ’20) is currently pursuing her Master of Music degree at the Curtis Institute of Music. She uses words, music and drama to tell stories in a remarkable way.

    Her storytelling comes to life through song when she performs “A Dream in the Summer Night,” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and we get a look at her performance as Miss Wordsworth in Benjamin Britten’s Albert Herring performed by Curtis Opera Theatre.

    In addition, she performs “Give Me No Body Without Your Soul” from “Blue Steel,” by William Grant Still. William Grant Still is referred to as the “Dean of Afro-American Composers.”

    Brought to you by On Stage at Curtis

    On Stage at Curtis

    On Stage at Curtis

    Experience student recitals by today's finest young classical musicians on the stage of Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate