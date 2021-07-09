Brine & Dine: Elsie’s Rethinks Sandwiches

On this episode of You Oughta Know, we meet artist and physician Dr. Nazanin Moghbeli whose workshops are helping other medical professionals decompress after a long year of COVID. Find out how you can set sail along the Delaware River any night of the week with the Liberty Sailing Club, then learn how the country’s oldest glee club at the University of Pennsylvania is going co-ed for the first time in 159 years! Up next, one woman’s dream to create an afro out of roses becomes a flourishing creative business, leading her to commissions from Wendy Williams and Tabitha Brown! Plus, find out why Elsie’s Pickles are such a big dill.